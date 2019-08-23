Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC)

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 320.32

Demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Trinity Merger Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trinity Merger Corp. and FinTech Acquisition Corp. III’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% FinTech Acquisition Corp. III -0.2% 0.76% 2.37% 0% 0% 3.01%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has stronger performance than FinTech Acquisition Corp. III