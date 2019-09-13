Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trinity Merger Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 2.6% 2.4% 4.38% 0% 0% 4.59%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.