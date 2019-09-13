Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA)

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYA) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Trinity Merger Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.64% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
|2.6%
|2.4%
|4.38%
|0%
|0%
|4.59%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.
