Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 440.91

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Trinity Merger Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trinity Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.21% 0.51% 2.02% 0% 0% 3.48%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation