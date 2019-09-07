Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|440.91
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Trinity Merger Corp. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Alberton Acquisition Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Trinity Merger Corp. and Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 44.57% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 17.82% are Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|Alberton Acquisition Corporation
|0.21%
|0.51%
|2.02%
|0%
|0%
|3.48%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation
