Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.75

Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.68% and 62.85% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0.1% 1.18% 2.68% 2.89% 5.41% 3.3%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.