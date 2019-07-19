Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.75
Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.68% and 62.85% respectively.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0.1%
|1.18%
|2.68%
|2.89%
|5.41%
|3.3%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors TPG Pace Holdings Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
