Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.68% and 74.37% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|-0.47%
|0.57%
|3.43%
|4.46%
|0%
|2.23%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.5%
|1.9%
|0%
|0%
|2.31%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
