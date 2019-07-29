Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) Comparing side by side

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 21.68% and 74.37% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. -0.47% 0.57% 3.43% 4.46% 0% 2.23% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.5% 1.9% 0% 0% 2.31%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.