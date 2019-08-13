Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) Contrasting side by side

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Leo Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 151.94

Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Trinity Merger Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Leo Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 55.82% respectively. Comparatively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Leo Holdings Corp. -0.39% -0.49% -1.64% 5.17% 0% 4.95%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.

Summary

Leo Holdings Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.