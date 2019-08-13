Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) Contrasting side by side

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Leo Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LHC) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.07
|151.94
Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Trinity Merger Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Leo Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 55.82% respectively. Comparatively, 24.55% are Leo Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|Leo Holdings Corp.
|-0.39%
|-0.49%
|-1.64%
|5.17%
|0%
|4.95%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Leo Holdings Corp.
Summary
Leo Holdings Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Leo Holdings Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
