Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Trinity Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.
