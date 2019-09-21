Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trinity Merger Corp. and Forum Merger II Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.1% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation on 3 of the 5 factors.