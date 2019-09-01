Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Trinity Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 6.49%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.