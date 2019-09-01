Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Trinity Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and Tuscan Holdings Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 6.49%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.25% of Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.82%
|0.51%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Tuscan Holdings Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp.
