Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|31.92M
|0.09
|111.40
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|41.60M
|0.14
|71.67
Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Trinity Merger Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Trinity Merger Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TPG Pace Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Trinity Merger Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|306,923,076.92%
|0%
|0%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|405,063,291.14%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
|0%
|-0.77%
|0.51%
|3.41%
|5.74%
|3.2%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.