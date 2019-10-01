Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH)

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. (NYSE:TPGH), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 31.92M 0.09 111.40 TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 41.60M 0.14 71.67

Table 1 highlights Trinity Merger Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. TPG Pace Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Trinity Merger Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Trinity Merger Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than TPG Pace Holdings Corp., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trinity Merger Corp. and TPG Pace Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 306,923,076.92% 0% 0% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 405,063,291.14% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 62.85% of TPG Pace Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% TPG Pace Holdings Corp. 0% -0.77% 0.51% 3.41% 5.74% 3.2%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than TPG Pace Holdings Corp.