Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trinity Merger Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 63.3%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.