Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Trinity Merger Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 63.3%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.67%
|1.95%
|3.99%
|5.12%
|4.7%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
