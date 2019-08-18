Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Jensyn Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.