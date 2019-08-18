Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Jensyn Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JSYNU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Jensyn Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Jensyn Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Jensyn Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Jensyn Acquisition Corp. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Jensyn Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.