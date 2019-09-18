Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH)

Since Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and HL Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 HL Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trinity Merger Corp. and HL Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% HL Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 38.99% of HL Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, HL Acquisition Corp. has 16.49% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% HL Acquisition Corp. 0% 2.01% 5.85% 0% 0% 2.94%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has stronger performance than HL Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats HL Acquisition Corp.