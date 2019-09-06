Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp.