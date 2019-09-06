Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Graf Industrial Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Graf Industrial Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.4%
|1.73%
|4.6%
|0%
|4.17%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Graf Industrial Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Graf Industrial Corp.
