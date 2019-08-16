Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.2%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|3.27%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.
