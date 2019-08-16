Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.2% 1.91% 0% 0% 0% 3.27%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.