Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 643.12

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Trinity Merger Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Capitol Investment Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 54.98%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0% 0.39% 1.38% 4.27% 0% 2.6% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.29% -1.06% 1.68% 4.26% 0% 2.95%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Summary

Capitol Investment Corp. IV beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.