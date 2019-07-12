Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|889.09
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trinity Merger Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.39%
|1.38%
|4.27%
|0%
|2.6%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|0.62%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
