Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC)

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Trinity Merger Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0% 0.39% 1.38% 4.27% 0% 2.6% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.