Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|31.92M
|0.09
|111.40
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|6.93M
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trinity Merger Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|306,923,076.92%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|65,500,945.18%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
