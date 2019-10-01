Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX)’s Financial Results Comparing With 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 31.92M 0.09 111.40 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 6.93M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Trinity Merger Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trinity Merger Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 306,923,076.92% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 65,500,945.18% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 7 factors 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.