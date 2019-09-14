Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) Reaches $10.41 52-Week High; Aehr Test Systems Has 0.71 Sentiment

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.29, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 5 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 7 reduced and sold their equity positions in Aehr Test Systems. The hedge funds in our database reported: 5.65 million shares, up from 5.49 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Aehr Test Systems in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

The stock of Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) hit a new 52-week high and has $11.14 target or 7.00% above today’s $10.41 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $448.93M company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $11.14 price target is reached, the company will be worth $31.43M more. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 210,701 shares traded. Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) has risen 6.15% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Aehr Test Systems for 1.90 million shares. Essex Investment Management Co Llc owns 269,438 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp has 0.06% invested in the company for 269,438 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 25,313 shares.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.41. About 23,002 shares traded. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has declined 43.04% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.04% the S&P500. Some Historical AEHR News: 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems 3Q Adj EPS 2c; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Announces Follow-on Order for Multiple ABTS(TM) Burn-in and Test Systems From Wireless Chipset Manufacturer; 08/03/2018 Aehr Test Systems to Exhibit at the International Reliability Physics Symposium March 11-15, 2018; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aehr Test Systems, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEHR); 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Reports 176% Revenue Growth Year over Year in Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems Announces Follow-on Order for Multiple ABTS™ Burn-in and Test Systems From Wireless Chipset Manufacturer; 03/04/2018 – Aehr Test Systems 3Q EPS 1c; 24/05/2018 – Aehr Test Systems to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, makes, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $32.04 million. The firm offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics.

More notable recent Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 47% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Aehr Test Systems Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Aehr Test Systems Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Provides Financial Guidance for Significant Growth in Fiscal 2020 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Aehr Test Systems Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.

Trinity Merger Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination candidates with a real estate component. The company has market cap of $448.93 million.

More notable recent Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadmark Realty Capital: A New Commercial Mortgage REIT With A Targeted 12% Dividend Yield – Paid Monthly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trinity Merger Corp. and Broadmark Announce Merger Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.