Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) Reaches $10.39 High on Aug, 12; Pbf Energy Class A (PBF) SI Decreased By 10.37%

Pbf Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PBF) had a decrease of 10.37% in short interest. PBF’s SI was 5.12 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.37% from 5.71M shares previously. With 2.13 million avg volume, 2 days are for Pbf Energy Inc Class A (NYSE:PBF)’s short sellers to cover PBF’s short positions. The SI to Pbf Energy Inc Class A’s float is 4.69%. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $22.47. About 419,313 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS

The stock of Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) reached all time high today, Aug, 12 and still has $11.01 target or 6.00% above today’s $10.39 share price. This indicates more upside for the $448.07M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $11.01 PT is reached, the company will be worth $26.88 million more. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 3.09M shares traded or 2400.19% up from the average. Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) has risen 6.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.88% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ameritas Investment Prtn Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. River Road Asset Management Limited Com stated it has 0.41% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 1.05M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 0% or 9,148 shares. Moreover, Campbell And Inv Adviser Llc has 0.11% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 7,194 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 257,363 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 0.06% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 9,900 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has 129,671 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Finance has 327 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1.30 million shares. Foster Motley holds 0.11% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 24,749 shares.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $2.69 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 123.46 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.40’s average target is 53.09% above currents $22.47 stock price. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $41 target. Citigroup maintained PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) on Monday, March 4 with “Hold” rating. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Credit Suisse.

Trinity Merger Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination candidates with a real estate component. The company has market cap of $448.07 million.

