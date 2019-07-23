Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.04 284.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has 0.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0% 0.39% 1.38% 4.27% 0% 2.6% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.33% 1.01% 3.69% 5.25% 0% 4.41%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp.