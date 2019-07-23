Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|284.46
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.1% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has 0.29% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.39%
|1.38%
|4.27%
|0%
|2.6%
|VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
|0.33%
|1.01%
|3.69%
|5.25%
|0%
|4.41%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.
Summary
VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Trinity Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.