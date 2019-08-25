Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Trinity Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Trident Acquisitions Corp.
|0.67%
|2.13%
|3.73%
|5.28%
|0%
|3.73%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.
