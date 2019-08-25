Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) Comparison side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDACU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Trident Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Trinity Merger Corp. and Trident Acquisitions Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.8% of Trident Acquisitions Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Trident Acquisitions Corp. 0.67% 2.13% 3.73% 5.28% 0% 3.73%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than Trident Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Trident Acquisitions Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.