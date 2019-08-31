Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Comparison side by side

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Seaboard Corporation 4,119 0.72 N/A 18.91 215.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Seaboard Corporation. Seaboard Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Trinity Merger Corp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Trinity Merger Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Seaboard Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Trinity Merger Corp. and Seaboard Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Seaboard Corporation 0.00% 0.2% 0.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Merger Corp. and Seaboard Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.05% and 19% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 78.33% of Seaboard Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Seaboard Corporation -0.93% -1.82% -9.44% 8.2% 10.31% 15.37%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Seaboard Corporation

Summary

Seaboard Corporation beats Trinity Merger Corp. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Seaboard Corporation operates as a diverse agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. Its Pork division is involved in hog production and pork processing; and the production and sale of fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, distributors, and retail outlets. This division sells its fresh products under the Prairie Fresh brand; and raw and pre-cooked bacon, ham, and sausage under the DailyÂ’s brand. It also produces and sells biodiesel from pork fat and vegetable oil. The companyÂ’s Commodity Trading and Milling division markets wheat, corn, soybean meal, and other commodities to third parties and affiliated companies; and operates grain and feed milling, and related businesses. Its Marine division provides cargo shipping services to 26 countries between the United States, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. This division operates a terminal and off-dock warehouses for cargo consolidation and temporary storage; and a cargo terminal facility that includes an on-dock warehouse space for temporary storage of bagged grains, resins, and other cargoes. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of approximately 22 chartered and 3 owned vessels, as well as dry, refrigerated, and specialized containers, as well as other related equipment. The companyÂ’s Sugar division grows sugar cane; produces and refines sugar; produces alcohol; and purchases sugar for resale. Its Power division operates as an independent power producer generating electricity for the local power grid in the Dominican Republic. The companyÂ’s Turkey division produces, processes, and markets branded and non-branded turkeys, and other turkey products to retail and foodservice outlets, as well as exports products to Mexico and internationally. Its Other Businesses division purchases and processes jalapeÃ±o peppers. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, Kansas.