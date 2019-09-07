Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 45.64%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Opes Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|1.07%
|2.99%
|6.7%
|0%
|4.23%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
