Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) Comparing side by side

As Conglomerates companies, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OPES) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Opes Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and Opes Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 45.64%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.71% of Opes Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Opes Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.07% 2.99% 6.7% 0% 4.23%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Opes Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Opes Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.