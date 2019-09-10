Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Landcadia Holdings II Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Landcadia Holdings II Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Landcadia Holdings II Inc. 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.31%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 4 factors Landcadia Holdings II Inc.

Landcadia Holdings, Inc. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on business combination targets in the dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.