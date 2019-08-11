Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Trinity Merger Corp. has 71.05% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Trinity Merger Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|10
|111.40
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Trinity Merger Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.75
|2.53
The rivals have a potential upside of -41.48%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Merger Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.’s competitors.
Dividends
Trinity Merger Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp.’s competitors beat Trinity Merger Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.