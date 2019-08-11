Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Conglomerates company, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. has 71.05% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Trinity Merger Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 10 111.40 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Trinity Merger Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Trinity Merger Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.75 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of -41.48%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Trinity Merger Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Trinity Merger Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

Trinity Merger Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp.’s competitors beat Trinity Merger Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.