Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) Contrasting side by side

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFAU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 315.45

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Trinity Merger Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Trinity Merger Corp.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of CF Finance Acquisition Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Trinity Merger Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.9% 0.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 44.5% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, 2.08% are CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.81% 2.66% 0% 0% 4.1%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Summary

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.