Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Comparing side by side

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0% 0.39% 1.38% 4.27% 0% 2.6% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. -0.42% 1.03% 3.95% 0% 0% -0.71%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has 2.6% stronger performance while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has -0.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.