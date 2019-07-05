Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) Comparing side by side

Both Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Trinity Merger Corp. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.7% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.39%
|1.38%
|4.27%
|0%
|2.6%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|-0.42%
|1.03%
|3.95%
|0%
|0%
|-0.71%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. has 2.6% stronger performance while Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. has -0.71% weaker performance.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.