Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU) Contrasting side by side

As Conglomerates businesses, Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARYAU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Trinity Merger Corp. and ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 71.05% and 52.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. 1.71% 1.09% 3.57% 3.97% 0% 3.77%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was less bullish than ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. beats Trinity Merger Corp.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences and medical technology sectors in North America and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.