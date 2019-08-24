Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Comparing side by side

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|111.40
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trinity Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.29%
|0.48%
|1.17%
|4.12%
|6.15%
|3.7%
|Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
|-0.4%
|0%
|0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0.1%
For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.
