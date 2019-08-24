Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCX) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) Comparing side by side

Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCX) and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAMU) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 111.40 Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Trinity Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Trinity Merger Corp. and Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.05% of Trinity Merger Corp. shares and 92.7% of Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Merger Corp. 0.29% 0.48% 1.17% 4.12% 6.15% 3.7% Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. -0.4% 0% 0.4% 0% 0% 0.1%

For the past year Trinity Merger Corp. was more bullish than Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.