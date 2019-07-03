Trinity Industries (TRN) to pay $0.17 on Jul 31, 2019; Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 7 analysts covering Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Henry Schein has $7500 highest and $57 lowest target. $67.38’s average target is -2.16% below currents $68.87 stock price. Henry Schein had 11 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Thursday, February 21. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $63 target in Monday, March 25 report. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Thursday, February 21. See Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold Henry Schein, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 323,189 shares. Gam Holdg Ag owns 14,736 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Btim Corp has invested 0.53% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr has 0.38% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Nomura Asset Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 28,672 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 6,570 shares. Fred Alger accumulated 0% or 153 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 700 shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) for 28,142 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 0.03% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 3,000 shares. Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Co reported 121 shares. Whittier Tru Co owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 12,425 were accumulated by Neville Rodie & Shaw. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board invested in 41,244 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity. Shares for $121,190 were bought by Margulies Anne H. on Monday, February 25.

Henry Schein, Inc. provides health care services and products to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.17 billion. It operates through two divisions, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services. It has a 20.82 P/E ratio. The Health Care Distribution segment offers dental products, including infection-control products, handpieces, preventatives, impression materials, composites, anesthetics, teeth, dental implants, gypsum, acrylics, articulators, abrasives, dental chairs, delivery units and lights, X-ray supplies and equipment, and high-tech and digital restoration equipment, as well as equipment repair services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold Trinity Industries, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 3.82% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tortoise Management reported 10 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 2,850 shares. The Washington-based Perkins Coie Trust has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 36,328 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). California-based Aperio Gru Ltd has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Advisory Service Networks Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Int Gru Inc holds 266,208 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Smithfield Tru Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 119,089 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Company stated it has 185 shares. 126,000 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 19.13 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research downgraded the shares of TRN in report on Friday, March 22 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has “Sector Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Thursday, February 21.