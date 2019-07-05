Trinity Industries (TRN) to pay $0.17 on Jul 31, 2019; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Decreased By $590,456 Its Coca Cola Co Com (KO) Holding

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) is expected to pay $0.17 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:TRN) shareholders before Jul 12, 2019 will receive the $0.17 dividend. Trinity Industries Inc’s current price of $19.79 translates into 0.86% yield. Trinity Industries Inc’s dividend has Jul 15, 2019 as record date. May 6, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 765,046 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY NET LOSS HK$608.3M VS LOSS HK$441.5M YEAR AGO; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – UNLTD AND MADE WITH UNITY PARTNER FOR VIRTUAL REALITY INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE, TRINITY; 11/04/2018 – Watchdog to probe Trinity Mirror-Express merger

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Coca Cola Co Com (KO) stake by 16.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 12,836 shares as Coca Cola Co Com (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 65,026 shares with $3.05 million value, down from 77,862 last quarter. Coca Cola Co Com now has $221.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.1. About 6.98 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 07/03/2018 – news.com.au: Coca-Cola factory worker fired after `weeing into a tin’ on the job; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 29/03/2018 – Coca-Cola CEO: Warren Buffett Has Had a Profound Career; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Focus on Healthier Drinks Pays Off With Profit Beat; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of TRN in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Mizuho maintained Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold Trinity Industries, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based Southernsun Asset Management Lc has invested 3.82% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 31,342 shares. Cardinal Cap Ltd Com Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 983,162 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.04% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Perkins Coie Trust Comm invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). World Asset Mngmt reported 10,052 shares stake. Blackrock Incorporated owns 12.14M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corp stated it has 25,724 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 27,242 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Invest reported 1.98 million shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 126,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 84,000 shares. Hodges Management has invested 0.45% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% or 16,800 shares. 52,658 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corporation.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 18.99 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Cap Mngmt Inc Al stated it has 2.12% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 122,704 shares. Bonness Enter holds 33,600 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated reported 6.07 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.9% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 815,363 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 98,041 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 21.62 million shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co holds 20,334 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.47% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) or 670,700 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 42,932 shares. Harvest Capital has invested 0.06% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Godsey Gibb has 2.31% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lederer And Associate Investment Counsel Ca reported 23,610 shares. Culbertson A N And Inc owns 6,784 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The Maryland-based Advantage has invested 0.04% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Among 10 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Coca-Cola had 18 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $46 target in Friday, March 8 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, January 28 to “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Monday, July 1. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $5700 target. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $52 target in Wednesday, April 24 report.