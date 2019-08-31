Trinity Industries (TRN) Shareholder Fiduciary Management Has Raised Its Position by $17.55 Million as Stock Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose While Iridian Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 835,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.53M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.47. About 867,196 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 12/04/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – TRINITY MIRROR: 20.67% VOTES AGAINST POLITICAL DONATIONS AT AGM; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Four-Month Comparable Revenue Falls 9%; Sees 2018 in Line; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 224,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $345.62M, down from 1.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION AS NEUTRAL TO 2018 EARNINGS; 22/05/2018 – Lawsuit against Express Scripts over Anthem ties dismissed; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ACEP Turns Up Criticism of Anthem’s Emergency Care Policy With a New Video Campaign

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

