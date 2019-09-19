Trinity Industries (TRN) Market Value Declined While Fiduciary Management Has Boosted Stake by $2.77 Million; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.80 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 63.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 8,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 22,895 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 14,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $208.88. About 718,025 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.5 – 3km NW of Palo Cedro, CA; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.5 – 2km SSW of Palo Cedro, CA; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS THE POSSIBLE CYBER ATTACK APPEARS TO BE FOCUSED ON UKRAINE; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 26/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS CLOSES PURCHASE OF EVIDENT.IO

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 138,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 3.15 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.45M, up from 3.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $19.83. About 593,107 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – LNG TANKER TRINITY ARROW DUE IN ZEEBRUGGE JUNE 5; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – JEREMY PAUL EGERTON HOBBINS WILL RESIGN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q EPS 26c; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trillium Asset Limited Company has 0.96% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 97,521 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 2,748 shares. Harvard Mngmt holds 2.72% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 54,006 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 278 shares or 0% of the stock. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 16,891 shares. Schroder Inv Management Gp invested in 0.02% or 98,396 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,855 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 5,824 shares. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 18,740 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.17% stake. Aurora Inv Counsel holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 8,822 shares. 3,870 were accumulated by Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Hbk Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Eaton Vance reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $522.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,448 shares to 25,770 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,202 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 166,501 shares to 7.31M shares, valued at $386.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd. by 129,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE:ARW).