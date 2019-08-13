Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) Reaches $18.45 Yearly Low; Last Week Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) Coverage

The stock of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) hit a new 52-week low and has $17.53 target or 5.00% below today’s $18.45 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $2.36 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $17.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $118.00 million less. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 240,241 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 23/03/2018 – AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express Faces U.K. Intervention; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 23/04/2018 – U.K. GV’T HAS CONCERNS RE: TRINITY MIRROR/NORTHERN & SHELL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Trinity Capital Corporation; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity

Among 2 analysts covering Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Diana Shipping had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drewry Financial maintained the shares of DSX in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. See Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) latest ratings:

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Drewry Financial Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $3.5

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.0101 during the last trading session, reaching $3.04. About 404,560 shares traded or 107.48% up from the average. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER PACT FOR M/V SAN FRANCISCO; 09/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V CALIPSO WI; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 07/05/2018 – DSX IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V HOUSTON WITH SWISSMARINE; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V ARETHUSA IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$7,200 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/03/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v New Orleans With SwissMarine; 10/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Melia With United; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 27/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Atalandi With Uniper

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $299.86 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 23.57 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

More notable recent Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Diana Shipping (DSX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baltic Dry Index falls for 11th straight day – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “(BDRY), Diana Shipping inc. (NYSE:DSX) – How To Go “Straight To The Freight” When Betting On Dry Bulk – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Final Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Self Tender Offer for Shares of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.77 million for 13.18 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity. $12.69M worth of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) was bought by Boze Brandon B.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Run Away from CSX Stock as It Comes Way off the Rails – Investorplace.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Shares of Trinity Industries Dropped on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Sector Weight” on Monday, March 11. Buckingham Research downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 22 report. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Thursday, February 21 report. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Wednesday, February 20 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold Trinity Industries, Inc. shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 27,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 51,593 shares. Moreover, Perkins Coie has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 700 shares. 500 were accumulated by Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Co. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 386,841 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 914,565 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas-based Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Illinois-based Gp One Trading L P has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Southernsun Asset Limited Com has invested 3.82% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Co has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 10,323 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 58,048 shares. Franklin owns 16,600 shares. Cambridge Advisors invested in 0% or 18,378 shares. Bridges Investment Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.36 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 21.02 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.