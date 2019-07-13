Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) and Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Contrasting side by side

Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) and Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Railroads. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries Inc. 22 1.00 N/A 0.81 25.93 Kelso Technologies Inc. 1 4.34 N/A 0.00 327.50

Demonstrates Trinity Industries Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Trinity Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Kelso Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Trinity Industries Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kelso Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Trinity Industries Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Kelso Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Trinity Industries Inc. is $29.5, with potential upside of 48.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Trinity Industries Inc. and Kelso Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Trinity Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Trinity Industries Inc. -2.09% -9.14% -15.78% -2.23% -16.01% 2.38% Kelso Technologies Inc. 1.55% 31% 111.49% 156.86% 134.85% 202.47%

For the past year Trinity Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kelso Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kelso Technologies Inc. beats Trinity Industries Inc.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products. The companyÂ’s Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases tank and freight railcars to industrial shippers and railroads; and provides management, maintenance, and administrative services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of 85,110 owned or leased railcars. Its Construction Products Group segment offers highway products, such as guardrail, crash cushions, and other barriers; aggregates, including expanded shale and clay, crushed stone, sand and gravel, asphalt rock, and other products, as well as other steel products for infrastructure-related projects; and trench shields and shoring products for the construction industry. This segment offers aggregates to concrete producers; commercial, residential, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; and state and local municipalities. The companyÂ’s Energy Equipment Group segment manufactures structural wind towers; utility steel structures for electricity transmission and distribution; storage and distribution containers; cryogenic tanks; and tank heads for pressure and non-pressure vessels. Its Inland Barge Group segment provides deck barges, and open or covered hopper barges to transport grain, coal, and aggregates; and tank barges to transport chemicals and various petroleum products, as well as fiberglass reinforced lift covers for grain barges. Trinity Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Kelso Technologies Inc., a railroad equipment supplier, produces and sells tank car service equipment used in the loading, unloading, and containment of hazardous materials during transport primarily in the United States and Canada. It primarily offers external constant force spring pressure relief valves that carry hazardous and nonhazardous commodities; manway securement systems; bottom outlet valves; vacuum relief valves; emergency response kits; and eduction tube technology product for addressing the technical requirements of load and unload operations and the containment of non-hazardous and hazardous commodities during transport. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.