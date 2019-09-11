Trinity Inds (TRN) Valuation Declined While 13D Management Has Upped Its Stake; Portolan Capital Management Has Boosted Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) Position

13D Management Llc increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc bought 21,733 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 534,520 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, up from 512,787 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 1.06 million shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU CHENRAN AND KELVIN HO CHEUK YIN HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror rebrands as […]; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING WILL RELINQUISH HIS POSITION AS BOARD CHAIRMAN

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 45,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The hedge fund held 194,566 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.52M, up from 148,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.91% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 526,360 shares traded or 72.60% up from the average. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY APRIL 2018; 06/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENT); 14/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO – COMPANY EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL 2018; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trinity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Trinity Industries’s (NYSE:TRN) Painful 56% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Trinity Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 391 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi holds 0.43% or 3.02 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 119,089 shares in its portfolio. California-based Shelton Cap has invested 0.04% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Prudential Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Cooperman Leon G reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Hennessy Advsrs owns 476,300 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Gam Holdings Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 29,391 shares. Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 14,800 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Advsr holds 600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv invested in 0.01% or 657,502 shares. State Street owns 4.10 million shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp reported 304,806 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsrs stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.