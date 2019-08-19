Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder Wexford Capital LP Has Lowered Position; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holder Umb Bank N A Cut Its Stake

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 210,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 731,433 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, down from 942,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 38,205 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 23/03/2018 – VENANPRI GROUP: AGRISOLUTIONS BUYS TRINITY; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES, INTRODUCES SPIN-OFF CO. NAME OF ARCOSA,,:; 17/05/2018 – Seasoned Real Estate Investment Professionals Complete $345 Million Nasdaq IPO of Trinity Merger Corp; 14/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: WB17–51–12/05/17 Neville Peterson LLP on behalf of Trinity Industries, Inc

Umb Bank N A decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A sold 1,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 37,705 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, down from 39,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.62. About 88,311 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares to 951,951 shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.15B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 12.32 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc by 405,992 shares to 951,951 shares, valued at $33.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 867,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS).