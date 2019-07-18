Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake by $7.49 Million; Rothschild Capital Partners Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $2.18 Million

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 356,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.65 million, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $19.51. About 1.05M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 28/05/2018 – INTEGRAL DIAGNOSTICS LTD IDX.AX – BUYS TRINITY MRI AND CAVENDISH RADIOLOGY IN AUCKLAND; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – ALSO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HILTON LOS CABOS BEACH & GOLF RESORT, PURCHASE PRICE NOT DISCLOSED; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – FY REVENUE HK$1,701.3 MLN VS HK$1,777.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78 million, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $201.8. About 12.08M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TESTING CONTENT RIGHTS MANAGEMENT TOOL; 20/04/2018 – Web trackers are exploiting websites’ access to Facebook user data, according to a security research report; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: House Grills Zuckerberg on Facebook Data Breach for Five Hours; 20/03/2018 – Facebook released a statement Tuesday addressing allegations that data from 50 million accounts was allegedly deceptively used by a political data firm called Cambridge Analytica; 02/05/2018 – Facebook appeals to developers after privacy changes; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica CEO claims influence on US election, Facebook faces questions; 09/03/2018 – Facebook content deals turn up heat on YouTube; 27/03/2018 – TheStarPhoenix.com: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 20/03/2018 – Sen. Kennedy Says Some of Facebook’s Behavior Is ‘Creepy’ (Video); 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5,300 shares. Stretch Colin had sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. 55,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 26.55 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 41.67% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.48 per share. TRN’s profit will be $36.35 million for 17.42 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 47,432 shares to 1.65M shares, valued at $80.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 187,793 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

