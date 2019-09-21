Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Cut Holding by $12.12 Million; Jefferies Group Trimmed Its Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position by $1.60 Million; Market Value Rose

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 41.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 30,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 41,749 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, down from 71,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 690,363 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 605,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 896,756 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.61 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 5.43M shares traded or 288.98% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island AG: Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Trinity Lutheran Pre-School in Hopkinton; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 4/10/2018, 6:30 PM; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY) by 274,500 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Call) by 243,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 943,000 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 69,181 were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 33,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System reported 235,840 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). D E Shaw Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.27 million shares. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 0.05% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Engines Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). 145,880 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 200,192 shares. Da Davidson And accumulated 41,125 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board invested in 15,188 shares or 0% of the stock. New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 194,990 shares.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 2.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $48.59M for 12.80 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Trinity Industries (TRN) Reports Retirement of CEO & President Timothy R. Wallace – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Shares of Trinity Industries Dropped on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trinity Industries to build railcar maintenance facility – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70 million for 27.41 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Roadhouse Second Quarter Results: Slow and Steady – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Roadhouse -8% as labor costs pinch – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Roadhouse +2% after earnings satisfy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse Exits the First Half of 2019 in Growth Mode – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested in 0.16% or 259,837 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 200,000 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 414,172 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 713,569 shares. Adirondack Tru reported 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 1.65M shares. Bessemer Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 82,800 shares. The New York-based M&T Bancshares has invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 10,300 were reported by Ellington Gru Ltd Liability. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 71 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Next Financial Group holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 148,985 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Us National Bank & Trust De has 26,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 190,056 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $992,439 activity.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $13.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (Put) (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 211,400 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $7.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 7,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (Put) (NYSE:MRO).