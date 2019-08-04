Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder Jabodon Pt Company Lowered Its Position by $421,407 as Market Value Declined; Ledyard National Bank Raised Its Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake by $4.92 Million; Stock Value Declined

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 43892.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 96,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 96,784 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02M, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 3.12M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS IT’S IN PROCESS OF GATHERING MORE INFORMATION; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 20/04/2018 – Order comes after Tuesday’s fatal engine failure on Southwest Flight 1380; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT HAS 143 CUSTOMERS & 5 CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials say; 20/04/2018 – Maker of Southwest Airlines Engine Calls for Closer Inspections; 26/04/2018 – LUV: POSSIBLE ACQUISITIONS `CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS RIGHT NOW’; 17/04/2018 – Southwest says aircraft hit by engine explosion was inspected this week; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ACCELERATING INSPECTION PROGRAM ON CFM56 FAMILY; 07/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES COMMENTS ON NORTHEASTERN STORM IN EMAIL

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66 million, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 1.73M shares traded or 39.07% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – BLANK CHECK COMPANY, TRINITY MERGER CORP FILES FOR IPO OF UP TO $300.0 MLN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, Improper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 06/03/2018 – Corin Group Launches Trinity™ Dual Mobility System for Hip Replacement at AAOS 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – UK’S CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 24/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Acquisition of Rival Newspapers to Face Further Scrutiny

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76M for 13.93 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12,682 shares to 49,860 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLE) by 10,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,458 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

