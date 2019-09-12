Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder Harris Associates LP Upped Its Holding; F&V Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $3.41 Million as Valuation Declined

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 170.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 1.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 2.38 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.34 million, up from 879,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 101,861 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 09/03/2018 – Japan’s ldemitsu acquires Australia’s Trinity Petroleum Services; 11/04/2018 – Watchdog to probe Trinity Mirror-Express merger; 11/04/2018 – U.K. CMA to Investigate Trinity Mirror’s Purchase of Rival Newspapers; 01/05/2018 – Trinity Mirror’s Express deal faces public interest probe; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies

F&V Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 35.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. F&V Capital Management Llc sold 63,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 116,145 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, down from 179,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. F&V Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 1.80 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 17/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Says Overall Strategy Is Working (Video); 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 83,710 shares to 503,911 shares, valued at $15.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 210,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.80 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 33 investors sold TRN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 106.84 million shares or 2.94% less from 110.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Co, Georgia-based fund reported 6,020 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 273,721 shares. Cambridge Advsrs reported 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 33,292 shares. Harris Associate Lp stated it has 2.38 million shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Jennison Limited Liability stated it has 1.83 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Lc holds 0.03% or 69,206 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation owns 64,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Shine Invest Advisory has 0.03% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 3,409 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 77,375 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 42,455 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.03% or 88,118 shares. 2,000 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 34.88M shares or 0.55% of the stock. Dean Associate Limited Liability reported 79,733 shares. The Minnesota-based Gradient Invests Limited Liability has invested 0.1% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 1.39 million are held by Ing Groep Nv. Synovus Fincl holds 497,601 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.78% or 320,705 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pettyjohn Wood White stated it has 1.46% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pggm Invests stated it has 1.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Lifeplan Gp accumulated 2,586 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 81,641 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Blackrock owns 303.21 million shares. 1.48 million were reported by Hightower Advsr Ltd.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.73 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

