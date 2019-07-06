Trinity Inds (TRN) Shareholder 13D Management Has Upped Holding; Diam Company LTD Has Cut Deere & Co (DE) Position as Share Value Declined

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 68.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 350,070 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.24M, down from 514,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $163.42. About 1.04M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.50, REV VIEW $33.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS U.S. STEEL TARIFFS MAY LEAD TRADE PARTNERS TO RETALIATE AGAINST U.S. FARM EXPORTS; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Adds Deere, Exits Facebook, Cuts Comcast: 13F

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd by 61,629 shares to 65,171 shares, valued at $2.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Etsy Inc by 137,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.87 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, up 9.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $896.22 million for 14.44 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.60% negative EPS growth.