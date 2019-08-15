Trinity Inds (TRN) Share Value Declined While First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Lowered Its Position; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Boosted Position by $1.30 Million

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 45,951 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, down from 61,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $16.33. About 1.08M shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 25/05/2018 – GATX, TRINITY RAIL AMEND SUPPLY PACT TO EXTEND TO DEC. 31, 2023; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 19/04/2018 – Trinity Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY FY REVENUE HK$1.7B; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. It closed at $243.2 lastly. It is down 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.75 million for 11.66 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.69 million activity.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,523 shares to 26,008 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 12,082 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,848 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

