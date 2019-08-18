Trinity Inds (TRN) Holder Water Island Capital Has Decreased Its Position as Share Price Declined; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holder Ativo Capital Management Raised Holding by $784,810

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 945,498 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20; 17/04/2018 – Trinity Oaks Wines and Trees for the Future Nonprofit Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership this Earth Day; 21/05/2018 – REG-TRINITY FINANCING PLC Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 25/04/2018 – Sport Trinity Principals Detail Deception, lmproper Conduct and Mismanagement Related to BIG3 Basketball In Court Filing; 16/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – A Trinity of Opinions on the Met’s `Heavenly Bodies’; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC Series 2009-1 Rating; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 71.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 6,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 14,437 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, up from 8,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.93. About 1.33M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03 million and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 12,390 shares to 25,559 shares, valued at $945,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd Sp Adr (NYSE:INFY) by 65,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 204,900 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd holds 1.47% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 43,313 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 146 shares. Moon Capital Mgmt invested in 48,929 shares. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,055 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 1.34M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.08% or 76,920 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Limited Co reported 0.08% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.04% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.54M shares or 0.25% of the stock. Hexavest has 0.41% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Northern Trust holds 3.51M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 12,640 shares. Zuckerman Investment Lc has 3.31% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 1.40 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Incorporated reported 657,502 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Liability stated it has 233,269 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Com has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Diamond Hill Management Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 691,255 shares. Shine Advisory Incorporated reported 3,383 shares. 119,089 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Shufro Rose And Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 19,900 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 731,433 shares. 125 were accumulated by Captrust Fin Advsr. Amalgamated Comml Bank has 29,177 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 501 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 15,437 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 554,875 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $47.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.26 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 12.11 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.