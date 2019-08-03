Trinity Inds (TRN) Holder Water Island Capital Has Cut Holding by $1.55 Million as Market Value Declined; Baxter Bros Cut Stake in Sysco (SYY) by $594,264

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 40.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 73,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The hedge fund held 107,189 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 180,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 1.73M shares traded or 39.30% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS BOOSTED STAKE TO 13.8%; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Make the Move into Another New State; 17/04/2018 – BANCA INTERMOBILIARE BIM.Ml SAYS ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE BY ATTESTOR/TRINITY FINALIZED; 23/04/2018 – TRINITY ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION NOTICE FOR 3 7/8% CONV SUB NOTES; 10/05/2018 – Trinity Exploration Swings to 2017 Profit, Production Drops; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – QIU YAFU, A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WILL BE APPOINTED TO SUCCEED VICTOR FUNG KWOK KING AS BOARD CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/20/2018, 6:30 PM; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 2.26M shares to 3.62 million shares, valued at $26.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Infrareit Inc.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 13.93 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $549.96M for 16.10 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.