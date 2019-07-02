Trinity Inds (TRN) Holder Jabodon Pt Company Cut Its Holding; As Trueblue (TBI) Shares Rose, Arrowpoint Asset Management Raised Holding by $5.33 Million

Jabodon Pt Company decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jabodon Pt Company sold 20,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 76,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 96,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jabodon Pt Company who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 1.50 million shares traded or 25.55% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 19/04/2018 – Trinity Debt Risk Falls 4 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 11/04/2018 – CMA Launches Investigation Into the Completed Trinity Mirror/Express Merger; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 21/04/2018 – DJ Trinity Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRN); 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Co Name of Arcosa, Inc; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 07/05/2018 – Wealth Announces Trinity Project Drill Program; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Trueblue Inc (TBI) by 14.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 231,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.85 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.73M, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Trueblue Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 138,142 shares traded. TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) has declined 4.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TBI News: 31/05/2018 – Capitol Federal: Additional Distribution Will Allow CFFN to Pay True Blue Capitol Div; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 22C; 30/04/2018 – TRUEBLUE REPORTS DIVESTITURE OF PLANETECHS; 03/05/2018 – PeopleScout’s Proprietary Talent Technology Platform, AffinixTM, Wins the 2018 HRO Today TekTonic Award for Candidate; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue 1Q Rev $554M; 14/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 09/03/2018 – Rep. Latta: Latta Recognized for 100% Family Values Voting Record with `True Blue’ Award; 30/04/2018 – TrueBlue Sees 2Q EPS 32c-EPS 38c; 17/05/2018 – WSMV News4 Nashville: BREAKING: 10 men facing felony indictments for allegedly seeking sex with minors after undercover TBI; 08/03/2018 Rep. Jody Hice: Hice Receives True Blue Award, Scores 100 Percent on FRC Action’s Scorecard

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56B and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) by 204,805 shares to 25,195 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,100 shares, and cut its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold TBI shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 36.68 million shares or 1.76% less from 37.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 49,300 shares. Hbk Invs Lp owns 0.01% invested in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) for 28,137 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 503,937 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Ltd Liability invested in 44,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Schroder Invest Gp holds 0% or 5,400 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management owns 27,651 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI). Vanguard holds 0% or 4.93M shares in its portfolio. 98,394 are owned by Leuthold Group Inc Limited Liability. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 110 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Ltd Liability has 33,616 shares. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.04% in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI).

