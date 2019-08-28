Trinity Inds (TRN) Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Decreased Position; Shareholder Blackhill Capital Has Lifted Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Holding

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (TRN) by 25.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 15,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 45,951 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $999,000, down from 61,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.35. About 38,140 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror to rebrand after Express deal; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!; 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Nego; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC SEES 2018 RAIL GROUP REV $2.2 BLN, ENERGY EQUIPMENT GROUP REV $875 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 17/05/2018 – Golf-Leishman fires career-low 61 to lead at Trinity Forest; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Sees 2018 EPS $1.20-EPS $1.40; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.06. About 1.09M shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 10/04/2018 – Investors back Kinder Morgan Canada’s Trans Mountain move; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Canada To Work With Bd to Seek Third-Party Buyer for Trans Mountain Pipeline System and TMEP Through July 22; 29/05/2018 – KMI: Federal Liberal govt will pay $4.5 billion to buy Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain existing and proposed pipeline expansion, construction to start right away, and feds to immediately seek new private sector investors to buy in/complete it. Govt calls it a “fair price; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – GOVT OF CANADA AGREED TO FUND RESUMPTION OF TMEP PLANNING & CONSTRUCTION WORK UNDER SEPARATE FEDERAL GOVT RECOURSE CREDIT FACILITY UNTIL DEAL CLOSES; 15/04/2018 – CANADA PM SAYS TOLD PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA THAT OTTAWA IS LOOKING AT LEGISLATIVE OPTIONS OVER PIPELINE CRISIS; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 16/05/2018 – Canada: Ready to Compensate Another Operator if Kinder Morgan Withdraws From Project; 08/05/2018 – Canadian pension fund raised stake in Kinder Morgan – Financial Post; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Now Forecasts to Invest $2.3 Billion in Growth Projects During 2018

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity.

Analysts await Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. TRN’s profit will be $44.76 million for 11.68 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Trinity Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Management accumulated 9,914 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 806,535 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc reported 23,973 shares. Sterling holds 0.32% or 1.50M shares. 686,000 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 58,048 shares. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0.05% or 26,084 shares. Sei invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 65,105 shares. Adirondack Rech And Inc accumulated 13,318 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 115,825 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership owns 11,702 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Kennedy Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services, which manages about $227.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 43,582 shares to 87,405 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,478 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

