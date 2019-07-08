Trinity Inds Com (TRN) Stake Held by Kempen Capital Management; Majedie Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) Position by $1.30 Million; Market Value Declined

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 325,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.57 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.16 million, down from 6.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Sibanye Stillwater for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 1.08 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 7.28% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 08/03/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl)-Sibanye Gold Ltd; 11/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – OTHER FIVE RESCUED EMPLOYEES REMAIN IN A STABLE CONDITION AND ARE MAKING GOOD PROGRESS; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE NOTIFICATION OF AN PURCHASE OF BENEFICIAL INTEREST IN; 23/03/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS VAN ECK ASSOCIATES ACQUIRES SHRS; HOLDS 10.08%; 15/05/2018 – Sibanye’s Lonmin takeover faces British antitrust scrutiny; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Major Debt Repayments Only Due From Mid-2022; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – HAS NO INTENTION TO ISSUE EQUITY IN ORDER TO REDUCE DEBT; 03/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold 1Q Adjusted Ebitda ZAR1.57B; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – ANOTHER TRAPPED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN LOCATED, WHILE TWO EMPLOYEES REMAIN UNACCOUNTED FOR; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Dismisses ‘Unwarranted’ Debt Fears, Backs Lonmin Deal

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc Com (TRN) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 96,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 370,918 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 274,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.29. About 85,219 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 02/04/2018 – MNA: National Labor Relations Board Issues Complaint against West Springfield-Based Trinity Health at Home for Refusing to Negotiate with Nurses; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 17/04/2018 – Trinity Oaks Wines and Trees for the Future Nonprofit Celebrate 10 Years of Partnership this Earth Day; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Trinity Ltd; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER CORP TMCXU.O SAYS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30.0 MLN UNITS PRICED AT $10.00/UNIT; 22/03/2018 – AndMark and Trinity Continue their Expansion into Georgia; 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 21/05/2018 – Trinity Industries Rises for 13 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Trinity Academy for the Performing Arts Tue, 3/13/2018, 6:30 PM; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – JEREMY PAUL EGERTON HOBBINS WILL RESIGN AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,020 shares to 65,228 shares, valued at $6.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 236,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,379 shares, and has risen its stake in Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 3,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 16,800 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust stated it has 239,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First LP holds 0.02% or 477,055 shares. James Invest stated it has 0.01% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 13,812 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase Commerce has invested 0% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Stephens Ar accumulated 10,478 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability invested in 148,806 shares or 0% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 359,992 shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Limited Co invested 0.05% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 735,948 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc reported 16,829 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hodges holds 203,759 shares.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa Sponsored Adr by 223,950 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $17.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TSM) by 96,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 490,818 shares, and cut its stake in Sysco Corp Com (NYSE:SYY).