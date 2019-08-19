Trinity Inds Com (TRN) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Lifted Position; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Smead Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Trinity Inds Inc Com (TRN) by 35.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 96,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.47% . The institutional investor held 370,918 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06M, up from 274,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Trinity Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.21. About 678,974 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 11/05/2018 – TRINITY LEAGUE INDIA LTD TRII.BO SAYS ASHISH HARBOLA RESIGNED AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries: Separation Remains on Track for Completion in 4Q; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY, WALTON STREET, OAKTREE FORM JV TO BUY RESORT IN MEXICO; 21/05/2018 – Faith, Fashion And a Trinity Of Viewpoints; 05/03/2018 Trinity Mirror to rebrand as Reach after Express deal; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SRINIVASAN PARTHASARATHY WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITION OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: Trinity Afford Hsg Corp, IL Bnd Rtg Still On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – Trinity Industries Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror deal faces competition probe; 14/03/2018 – Woodridge: Trinity Irish Dancers to Perform on St. Patrick’s Day!

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $50.12. About 3.59 million shares traded or 9.45% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Homebuilding Operating Earnings $413.7M; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 24/05/2018 – Amazon is opening “experience showrooms” in Lennar smart homes that showcase Amazon’s connected technology; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes

More notable recent Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Greenbrier Completes Acquisition Of American Railcar Industries – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 4.9% Return On Equity, Is Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Trinity Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trinity Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trinity Industries To Build Railcar Maintenance Facility In Iowa – Benzinga” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) ROE Of 13% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Lennar Corporation’s (NYSE:LEN) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Cheap Stocks to Buy Now That the Fed Cut Rates – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

