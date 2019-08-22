Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB) Reaches $1.48 52-Week Low; 0 Analysts Covering AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)

Among 3 analysts covering AGF Management B NV (TSE:AGF.B), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AGF Management B NV has $7 highest and $6.5 lowest target. $6.67’s average target is 17.64% above currents $5.67 stock price. AGF Management B NV had 3 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Scotia Capital given on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by IBC. See AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $6.5 Maintain

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $446.92 million. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. It has a 9.53 P/E ratio. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 26,650 shares traded. AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

